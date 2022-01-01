My Hero Academia - Deku Pop! Vinyl Figure All your favourites from the highly successful Japanese superhero manga series My Hero Academia have finally entered the Funko Pop! Vinyl Universe! My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, an average middle school student in a world where people with superpowers known as "Quirks" are the norm. Deku dreams of one day having a Quirk, so that he too can call himself a hero, especially since he is always bullied at school. However, Deku's luck changes after he is the only person to try and save his childhood bully from a villain. As a result, the World's Greatest Hero, All Might, bestows upon him his own quirk, "One For All". Deku then enters U.A. High School, a school that develops the next generation of Heroes. Here we have the "One For All" hero himself, Deku, complete with his iconic green hair and frackles. He's ready to take on any villains he may come across in your From My Hero Academia, Deku, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Stylized collectable stands 3.75 inches tall, perfect for any My Hero Academia fan! Collect and display all My Hero Academia POP! Vinyl's!