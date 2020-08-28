Meet a BFF who can't wait to hang out, share the love, and drop a beat! This Magical Kiss Unicorn toy is a white Princess Celestia figure with multicolored hair and a princess tiara. Press her unicorn horn to activate. Then, blow this unicorn BFF a kiss! Blowing more kisses means activating more reactions. If she gets enough kisses, she will blow a kiss back! Figure also comes with 3 surprise accessories for fun adventures with a unicorn BFF. Tear open the potion bottle-themed pack and pour out the mystery play accessories. Kids can imagine the magic of friendship has brought their unicorn bestie to life! My Little Pony and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.

Includes figure and 3 hidden accessories.

Figure scale: 8 inches

Ages 3 and up.

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.

x2 1.5V AA Alkaline batteries required. Demo batteries included. See instructions.

BLOW A KISS XOXO: Mwah! Press Princess Celestia figure's horn to activate. Then blow this unicorn BFF a kiss to see what she can do! If she gets enough kisses, she'll even blow a kiss back.

REVEAL THE MAGIC OF FRIENDSHIP: Figure comes with 3 surprise accessories for fun unicorn adventures. Tear open the potion bottle-themed pack and pour out the mystery play accessories.

UNICORN DANCE PARTY: This interactive toy flaps its wings, makes sounds, and has a light-up unicorn horn. She also plays music and moves to the beat for dance parties with her BFFs.