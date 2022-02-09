Myles & Moore seek the finest small-lot wines for your indulgence. Located along California’s sunny central coast, Paso Robles is known for fertile, 100+ year old vineyards that produce wines of distinctly fruit forward character and elegance, like this California Cabernet. It’s the warm days and maritime nights of California’s Central Coast that bring out the best in this wine- delightful flavors of cherry and chocolate with hints of vanilla. Pairs beautifully with meatballs in marinara sauce or a grilled steak.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Paso Robles, CA

Award-winning wine

Pairs well with meatballs in marinara sauce or a grilled steak

Flavors of cherry and chocolate

