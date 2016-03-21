Hover to Zoom
Nakano All Natural Rice Vinegar
12 fl ozUPC: 0007357527334
Product Details
Mild and mellow, our Natural Rice Vinegar is authentically brewed from rice. Splash it in marinades, mix it in sauces, or add it to your favorite foods to enhance the flavor of every dish.
- Use Nakano Natural Rice Vinegar in your favorite marinades
- Replace red wine vinegar in your salad dressings
- Add a unique taste to sauces
- Mild
- All Natural
- No Sodium
- No Sugar
- Kosher & Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rice Vinegar , Diluted with Water to 4 . 2% Acidity .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
