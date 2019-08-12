Hover to Zoom
Nakano Toasted Sesame Rice Vinegar
12 fl ozUPC: 0007357522004
Product Details
Sweet, mellow and enhanced with toasted sesame seeds, our Sesame Rice Vinegar is authentically brewed from rice. Savor the flavor as it enhances your stir-fry, salads, and other Asian dishes.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rice Vinegar , Invert Sugar , Salt , Natural Flavor , Toasted Sesame Seed , Diluted with Water to 4% Acidity .
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
