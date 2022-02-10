Hover to Zoom
Naked® Vanilla Protein Almond Milk Smoothie
15.2 fl ozUPC: 0008259201147
Product Details
Naked® is mighty good juice with nutrients packed into every square ounce, with no added sugar and no preservatives.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories370
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate48g16%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar47g
Protein30g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron4.4mg20%
Potassium380mg8%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almond Milk ( Filtered Water , Almonds ) Sugar , Soy Protein Isolate , Pea Protein Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Salt , Carrageenan , Gellan Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.