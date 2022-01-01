Side indents are easy for tiny hands to grasp. soft touch lid makes drinking comfortable. superior threading on cup and lid is engineered to prevent spills. cup, lid, and removable sipper valve are all top rack dishwasher safe. lid loop can be clipped to backpack, diaper bag or stroller. cup is compatible with otg, atb & wide-mouth closures. indestructible, translucent, odor, stain & residue resistant. 12 oz.

. Grip-n-gulp pink with cover