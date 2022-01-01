Our goal is to satisfy our clients and their requirements by providing the products which are best in quality, durability and stability. We provide apparel accessories, electronic products, nutritional and dietary supplements, home decor products, personal care products, office accessories, camera accessories, costumes, kitchen appliances and more. Explore our wide range of products and choose the best products from us.

A Neoprene sleeve that helps contain the lunch box during transit also offers insulation. The sleeve is machine washable for easy stain and gunk removal

Easy to assemble/ reassemble, easy to clean, few parts and no weak points like zippers or hinges. The box is big enough to accommodate a variety of reusable containers, individually wrapped snacks and drink containers

An adjustable ice pack offers three ways to organize, which allows for more flexibility in packing. All while keeping contents at the right temperature

The Lunch Box Buddy goes from dirty to squeaky clean in no time flat. Run through the dishwasher (top rack) or hand wash. No more scrubbing yogurt or apple bits out of fabric seams!

Easy to open lid flips into a plate for the school lunchroom keeping food away from germy or allergen-contaminated surfaces. When lunch is over, the lid snaps back into place!

A solid material case stands up to even the toughest cafeteria horse-play or trips to school. Protective design puts an end to mushed sandwiches and snacks