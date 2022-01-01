Features. Breathable Load Absorbing Shoulder Harness with Load-Lifter Straps. Made of BPA-free Eastman Tritan co-polyester with superior impact resistance, dishwasher safe on top rack. Suitable for both warm and cold beverages (-40 to 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit), wide mouth makes cleaning and adding ice cubes easy. Opening accommodates most water filters, marked with milliliters and ounces for easy measurement.