Nando's PERi-PERi Medium Garlic Sauce
Product Details
Our PERi-PERi Sauce is made with African Bird's Eye Chili and a blend of ingredients — onion, sun-ripened lemons, garlic, and spices. This one has an extra wave of garlic flavor. PERi-PERi is the heart & soul of Nando's and the secret ingredient behind our restaurants worldwide.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Vinegar, Onion Puree (11%), Salt, Lemon Puree (5%), Garlic Puree (4%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Green Chilli, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Preservative (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More