Nando's PERi-PERi Medium Garlic Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nando's PERi-PERi Medium Garlic Sauce Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nando's PERi-PERi Medium Garlic Sauce Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nando's PERi-PERi Medium Garlic Sauce Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nando's PERi-PERi Medium Garlic Sauce

9.2 ozUPC: 0065527300125
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 6

Product Details

Our PERi-PERi Sauce is made with African Bird's Eye Chili and a blend of ingredients — onion, sun-ripened lemons, garlic, and spices. This one has an extra wave of garlic flavor. PERi-PERi is the heart & soul of Nando's and the secret ingredient behind our restaurants worldwide.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1teaspoon (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Vinegar, Onion Puree (11%), Salt, Lemon Puree (5%), Garlic Puree (4%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Green Chilli, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Preservative (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More