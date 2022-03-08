Nando's® PERi-PERi XX Hot Sauce
Product Details
- Gluten-Free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher
Ingredients
Water, Vinegar, Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika), Lemon Puree, Salt, Onion Puree, Sunflower Seed Oil, Green Chili, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate (Derived from Seaweed), Garlic, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Preservative (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
