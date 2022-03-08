Nando's® PERi-PERi XX Hot Sauce Perspective: front
Nando's® PERi-PERi XX Hot Sauce Perspective: left
Nando's® PERi-PERi XX Hot Sauce Perspective: right
Nando's® PERi-PERi XX Hot Sauce

9.2 ozUPC: 0065527300440
Product Details

  • Gluten-Free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher

 

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1teaspoon (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Vinegar, Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika), Lemon Puree, Salt, Onion Puree, Sunflower Seed Oil, Green Chili, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate (Derived from Seaweed), Garlic, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Preservative (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
