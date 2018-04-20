Nasacort Allergy 24-Hour Non-Drowsy Multi-Symptom Relief Nasal Spray
Product Details
Allergy congestion dulling your senses of smell, taste and hearing? Get back to enjoying life more fully with Nasacort Allergy 24HR Nasal Spray for Adults. Unlike an antihistamine, this allergy nasal spray is a powerful anti-inflammatory that works at the source to relieve your worst nasal allergy symptoms, including nasal congestion, sneezing, and runny and itchy nose for a full 24 hours. Nasacort Adult Non-Drowsy Allergy Nasal Spray is non-addictive and safe to use when used as directed with blood pressure medication*. Best of all, this nasal allergy spray is scent-free and alcohol-free. Enjoy all the smells, tastes and sounds in the world around you with 24-hour nasal allergy symptom relief from Nasacort.
*Please consult with your doctor before taking Nasacort with any other medication.
- NON-DROWSY: This alcohol-free and scent-free nasal allergy spray won't make you drowsy
- NON-ADDICTIVE: This over-the-counter nasal allergy spray is non-addictive and safe to use when used as directed with blood pressure medication* *Please consult with your doctor before taking Nasacort with any other medication
- INCLUDES: Two (2) 0.57 fl. oz. spray bottles of Nasacort Allergy 24HR Nasal Spray for Adults
- 24-HOUR RELIEF: Nasacort Nasal Spray provides a full 24 hours of relief from nasal allergy symptoms
- MULTI-SYMPTOM RELIEF: Nasacort Spray relieves nasal allergy congestion, sneezing, and runny and itchy nose
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients : Triamcinolone Acetonide ( Glucocorticoid ) . Inactive Ingredients : Benzalkonium Chloride , Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium , Dextrose , Edetate Disodium , Hydrochloric Acid Or Sodium Hydroxide ( For Ph Adjustment ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Polysorbate 80 , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
