Nasoya Vegan Egg Roll Wraps
Product Details
Nasoya Vegan Egg Roll Wraps are versatile wraps that can be used to create delicious appetizers, snacks or desserts. A Nasoya egg roll wrap is a paper-thin sheet of dough that can be baked, fried, and filled with your favorite filling to serve to family and friends. Nasoya egg roll wraps are made without eggs and contain no genetically engineered ingredients, artificial preservatives or flavors.
- Versatile vegan wraps can be to create a variety of recipes
- Vegan egg roll wraps are made without eggs to meet your dietary preferences
- One 16 oz package of Nasoya Vegan Egg Roll Wraps
- Nasoya wraps can be served as an appetizer, snack, or dessert to family and friends
- Nasoya egg roll wraps are an easy and ready to use recipe that are great for baking, frying and filling
- Contain no genetically engineered ingredients and no artificial preservatives or flavors
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Vinegar, Corn Starch
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More