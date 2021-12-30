Nasoya Vegan Egg Roll Wraps Perspective: front
Nasoya Vegan Egg Roll Wraps Perspective: back
Nasoya Vegan Egg Roll Wraps

1 lbUPC: 0002548400732
Nasoya Vegan Egg Roll Wraps are versatile wraps that can be used to create delicious appetizers, snacks or desserts. A Nasoya egg roll wrap is a paper-thin sheet of dough that can be baked, fried, and filled with your favorite filling to serve to family and friends. Nasoya egg roll wraps are made without eggs and contain no genetically engineered ingredients, artificial preservatives or flavors.

  • Versatile vegan wraps can be to create a variety of recipes
  • Vegan egg roll wraps are made without eggs to meet your dietary preferences
  • One 16 oz package of Nasoya Vegan Egg Roll Wraps
  • Nasoya wraps can be served as an appetizer, snack, or dessert to family and friends
  • Nasoya egg roll wraps are an easy and ready to use recipe that are great for baking, frying and filling
  • Contain no genetically engineered ingredients and no artificial preservatives or flavors

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1wrap (23 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Vinegar, Corn Starch

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

