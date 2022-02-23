Nobody does Christmas quite like the Griswolds! Made of glass, this Moose Punch Bowl captures the humor of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation! Featuring removable antlers, this punch bowl holds 136 ounces of your favorite beverage! A great item for display or use, this punch bowl is a must-have for any fan of the humor and chaos of this zany-yet-classic Christmas tale. Ladle not included, hand wash.