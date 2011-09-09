Natrol Biotin 10,000mcg. Promotes healthy hair, radiant skin and stronger nails.+ Helps support energy metabolism and aids in the conversion of food into energy.+ Clinical studies have shown that those deficient in Biotin can experience hair loss and brittle nails.+

Maximum Strength

Promotes Healthy Hair, Skin & Strong Nails

Supports Cellular Energy Production

100% Vegetarian

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.