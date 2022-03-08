Hover to Zoom
Naturade 100 Percent Whey Protein Booster Vanilla
12 OZUPC: 0007991102702
Product Details
- New & Improved Formula • Higher Protein - Better Taste
- Rich Creamy Taste
- 12 Servings
- 20g Protein
- 6g Carbohydrate
- 4g Fat
- Low Sugar
- Micro-Filtered Whey
- Naturally Flavored & Sweetened
- No MSG
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
17.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein16g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Hydrolyzed , Whey Protein Concentrate , Flavors Natural , Xanthan Gum , Soy Lecithin , Triglycerides Medium Chain , Papain , Bromelain , L Valine , L Isoleucine , L Leucine , L Histidine , L Glutamine
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
