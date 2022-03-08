Naturade 100 Percent Whey Protein Booster Vanilla Perspective: front
Naturade 100 Percent Whey Protein Booster Vanilla

12 OZUPC: 0007991102702
  • New & Improved Formula • Higher Protein - Better Taste
  • Rich Creamy Taste
  • 12 Servings
  • 20g Protein
  • 6g Carbohydrate
  • 4g Fat
  • Low Sugar
  • Micro-Filtered Whey
  • Naturally Flavored & Sweetened
  • No MSG

Nutrition Facts
17.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein16g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Hydrolyzed , Whey Protein Concentrate , Flavors Natural , Xanthan Gum , Soy Lecithin , Triglycerides Medium Chain , Papain , Bromelain , L Valine , L Isoleucine , L Leucine , L Histidine , L Glutamine

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

