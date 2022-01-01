Naturade Children's Expec Cherry Flavor Expectorant
Product Details
Naturade child's cough syrup and expectorant helps to loosen and soothe children's coughs. In addition to the expectorant guaifenesin, every 8.8 fl. oz. bottle of Naturade child's cough syrup features natural and herbal ingredients like black cherry syrup, cocillana bark and peppermint leaf extracts along with citric acid and other cough-soothing ingredients.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredient : Guaifenesin . Inactive Ingredients : Black Cherry Syrup ( Fructose , Cherry Flavor ) , Citric Acid , Cocillana Bark Extract , Deionized Water , Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color , Glycerin , Horehound Extract , Peppermint Leaf Extract , Potassium Sorbate , Rose Hips Extract , Sodium Benzoate , Wild Cherry Bark Extract .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
