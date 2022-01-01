Naturade Children's Expec Cherry Flavor Expectorant Perspective: front
Naturade Children's Expec Cherry Flavor Expectorant

8.8 fl ozUPC: 0007991103489
Product Details

Naturade child's cough syrup and expectorant helps to loosen and soothe children's coughs. In addition to the expectorant guaifenesin, every 8.8 fl. oz. bottle of Naturade child's cough syrup features natural and herbal ingredients like black cherry syrup, cocillana bark and peppermint leaf extracts along with citric acid and other cough-soothing ingredients.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Active Ingredient : Guaifenesin . Inactive Ingredients : Black Cherry Syrup ( Fructose , Cherry Flavor ) , Citric Acid , Cocillana Bark Extract , Deionized Water , Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color , Glycerin , Horehound Extract , Peppermint Leaf Extract , Potassium Sorbate , Rose Hips Extract , Sodium Benzoate , Wild Cherry Bark Extract .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
