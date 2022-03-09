Get all the benefits of pea protein in a delicious chocolate shake!

This product is highly soluble, easy to digest, hypoallergenic - and it tastes great! Naturade Pea Protein is formulated using only the highest quality pea protein isolate available. Its phenomenal amino acid profile includes nine essential amino acids.

Naturade Pea Protein contains no animal by-products, no artificial flavors, no artificial sweeteners and no artificial colors. We use non-GMO pea protein that is 100% gluten-free, cholesterol-free, soy-free and dairy-free. Each great tasting chocolate shake provides an excellent source of vegetable-based protein and is suitable for low-carbohydrate dieters, vegetarians, vegans, children, athletes and anyone needing extra protein in their daily diet.

Naturade - your partner in good health!