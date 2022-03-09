Naturade Chocolate Pea Protein Vegan Shake
Product Details
Get all the benefits of pea protein in a delicious chocolate shake!
This product is highly soluble, easy to digest, hypoallergenic - and it tastes great! Naturade Pea Protein is formulated using only the highest quality pea protein isolate available. Its phenomenal amino acid profile includes nine essential amino acids.
Naturade Pea Protein contains no animal by-products, no artificial flavors, no artificial sweeteners and no artificial colors. We use non-GMO pea protein that is 100% gluten-free, cholesterol-free, soy-free and dairy-free. Each great tasting chocolate shake provides an excellent source of vegetable-based protein and is suitable for low-carbohydrate dieters, vegetarians, vegans, children, athletes and anyone needing extra protein in their daily diet.
Naturade - your partner in good health!
- Soy & Dairy Free
- Tastes Delicious
- Certified Vegan
- 15 Servings
- 20 g Plant-Based Protein
- 4 g Fat
- Cholesterol Free
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Pea
- Naturally Flavored & Sweetened
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pea Protein Isolate , Cocoa Powder , Organic Cane Sugar , Natural Flavors , Sunflower Oil , Maltodextrin , Inulin Fiber ( Chicory ) , Sea Salt , Stevia Leaf Extract , Potassium Citrate , Sodium Citrate , Xanthan Gum , Chain Triglycerides .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More