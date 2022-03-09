Naturade Chocolate Pea Protein Vegan Shake Perspective: front
Naturade Chocolate Pea Protein Vegan Shake

20.6 ozUPC: 0007991102608
Product Details

Get all the benefits of pea protein in a delicious chocolate shake!

This product is highly soluble, easy to digest, hypoallergenic - and it tastes great! Naturade Pea Protein is formulated using only the highest quality pea protein isolate available. Its phenomenal amino acid profile includes nine essential amino acids. 

Naturade Pea Protein contains no animal by-products, no artificial flavors, no artificial sweeteners and no artificial colors. We use non-GMO pea protein that is 100% gluten-free, cholesterol-free, soy-free and dairy-free. Each great tasting chocolate shake provides an excellent source of vegetable-based protein and is suitable for low-carbohydrate dieters, vegetarians, vegans, children, athletes and anyone needing extra protein in their daily diet.

Naturade - your partner in good health!

  • Soy & Dairy Free
  • Tastes Delicious
  • Certified Vegan
  • 15 Servings
  • 20 g Plant-Based Protein
  • 4 g Fat
  • Cholesterol Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO Pea
  • Naturally Flavored & Sweetened

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium500mg21%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar3g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pea Protein Isolate , Cocoa Powder , Organic Cane Sugar , Natural Flavors , Sunflower Oil , Maltodextrin , Inulin Fiber ( Chicory ) , Sea Salt , Stevia Leaf Extract , Potassium Citrate , Sodium Citrate , Xanthan Gum , Chain Triglycerides .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

