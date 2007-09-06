Hover to Zoom
Naturade Non Medicated Nasal Spray Saline And Aloe Gently Moistu
1.5 Fl OzUPC: 0007991103499
Product Details
Saline & Aloe Nasal Spray is a unique formula that combines the soothing benefits of Aloe Vera with an herbal blend for maximum relief from dry, irritated nasal passages due to colds, allergies, low humidity or other nasal irritations.
- Non-Medicated
- Gently Moisturizes
- with Natural Sea Salt and Soothing Aloe Vera
- Fast Relief
- Safe for Children