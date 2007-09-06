Naturade Non Medicated Nasal Spray Saline And Aloe Gently Moistu Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Naturade Non Medicated Nasal Spray Saline And Aloe Gently Moistu Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Naturade Non Medicated Nasal Spray Saline And Aloe Gently Moistu

1.5 Fl OzUPC: 0007991103499
Purchase Options

Product Details

Saline & Aloe Nasal Spray is a unique formula that combines the soothing benefits of Aloe Vera with an herbal blend for maximum relief from dry, irritated nasal passages due to colds, allergies, low humidity or other nasal irritations.

  • Non-Medicated
  • Gently Moisturizes
    • with Natural Sea Salt and Soothing Aloe Vera
  • Fast Relief
  • Safe for Children