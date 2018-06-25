Get all the benefits of pea protein in a delicious Vanilla shake! VeganSmart Pea Protein™ is a natural plant-based protein that is derived from yellow peas (Pisum sativum), also known as "split peas." This product is highly soluble, easy to digest, hypoallergenic - and it tastes great! VeganSmart Pea Protein™ is formulated using only the highest quality pea protein isolate available. Its phenomenal amino acid profile includes nine essential amino acids. Since essential amino acids cannot be synthesized by the human body, they must be supplied by our diets. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and are used by our bodies to support our bones, muscles and connective tissues. VeganSmart Pea Protein™ contains no animal by-products, no artificial flavors, no artificial sweeteners and no artificial colors. We use non-GMO pea protein that is 100% gluten-free, cholesterol-free, soy-free and dairy-free. Each great tasting vanilla shake provides an excellent source of vegetable-based protein and is suitable for low-carbohydrate dieters, vegetarians, vegans, children, athletes and anyone needing extra protein in their daily diet.

Plant Based

Tastes Delicious

Certified Vegan

Naturade® - your partner in good health!

20g Non-GMO Pea Protein

4g Fat

Gluten Free

Dairy Free

Soy Free

No Cholesterol

Hypoallergenic

Naturally Flavored & Sweetened