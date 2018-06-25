Naturade Pea Protein Vanilla Vegan Shake
Product Details
Get all the benefits of pea protein in a delicious Vanilla shake! VeganSmart Pea Protein™ is a natural plant-based protein that is derived from yellow peas (Pisum sativum), also known as "split peas." This product is highly soluble, easy to digest, hypoallergenic - and it tastes great! VeganSmart Pea Protein™ is formulated using only the highest quality pea protein isolate available. Its phenomenal amino acid profile includes nine essential amino acids. Since essential amino acids cannot be synthesized by the human body, they must be supplied by our diets. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and are used by our bodies to support our bones, muscles and connective tissues. VeganSmart Pea Protein™ contains no animal by-products, no artificial flavors, no artificial sweeteners and no artificial colors. We use non-GMO pea protein that is 100% gluten-free, cholesterol-free, soy-free and dairy-free. Each great tasting vanilla shake provides an excellent source of vegetable-based protein and is suitable for low-carbohydrate dieters, vegetarians, vegans, children, athletes and anyone needing extra protein in their daily diet.
- Plant Based
- Tastes Delicious
- Certified Vegan
- Naturade® - your partner in good health!
- 20g Non-GMO Pea Protein
- 4g Fat
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- Soy Free
- No Cholesterol
- Hypoallergenic
- Naturally Flavored & Sweetened
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pea Protein Isolate , Fructose , Sunflower Oil , Inulin Fiber ( Chicory ) , Natural Flavors , Xylitol , Maltodextrin , Potassium Citrate , Calcium Phosphate , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Sodium Chloride , Sodium Citrate , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Carrageenan , Stevia Leaf Extract .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
