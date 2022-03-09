Hover to Zoom
Naturade Pea Protein Vegan Shake Vanilla
15.66 OzUPC: 0007991102601
Naturade - your partner in good health!
- Soy & Dairy Free
- Certified Vegan
- 12 Servings
- 20g Plant-Based Protein
- 2.5g Fat
- Cholesterol Free
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Pea
- Naturally Flavored & Sweetened
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pea Protein Isolate , Fructose , Sunflower Oil , Inulin Fiber ( Chicory ) , Natural Flavors , Xylitol , Erythritol , Maltodextrin , Potassium Citrate , Calcium Phosphate , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Sodium Chloride , Sodium Citrate , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Carrageenan , Stevia Leaf Extract .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
