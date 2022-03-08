Naturade Strawberry Creme Total Soy All Natural Meal Replacement
Product Details
Naturade Total Soy is made with premium Soy Protein for proven health benefits and great taste. So you can be sure that you're getting all the essential amino acids plus naturally occurring isoflavones.
- Below is a typical range of total isoflavones per serving followed by the approximate average of each component:
- Total Isoflavones: 13-39 mg (Genistein 9mg; Daidzein 14 mg; Glycitein 3mg.)
Naturade Total Soy contains no dairy or animal derivatives, is suitable for vegetarians, and contains no aspartame, no artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, or preservatives, no msg, no lactose, yeast free, gluten free and no egg.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fructose , Soy Protein Isolate , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Maltodextrin , Strawberry Flavor , Canola Oil Powder , Beet Root Powder , Vanilla Flavor , Sodium Chloride , Soy Lecithin , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Chloride , Magnesium Oxide , Fructooligosaccharides , Ascorbic Acid , Zinc Citrate , Ferrous Sulfate , Biotin , D-Alpha Tocopheryl Succinate , Copper Citrate , Niacinamide , Vitamin A Retinyl Palmitate , Calcium Pantothenate , Beta Carotene , Manganese Citrate , Potassium Iodide , Folic Acid , Cholecalciferol , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Chromium Polynicotinate , Cyanocobalamin , Sodium Selenate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More