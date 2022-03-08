Naturade Total Soy is made with premium Soy Protein for proven health benefits and great taste. So you can be sure that you're getting all the essential amino acids plus naturally occurring isoflavones.

Below is a typical range of total isoflavones per serving followed by the approximate average of each component: Total Isoflavones: 13-39 mg (Genistein 9mg; Daidzein 14 mg; Glycitein 3mg.)



Naturade Total Soy contains no dairy or animal derivatives, is suitable for vegetarians, and contains no aspartame, no artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, or preservatives, no msg, no lactose, yeast free, gluten free and no egg.