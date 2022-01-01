Don't let excessive congestion and an uncontrolled cough limit your enjoyment, productivity, and quality of sleep. Naturade Sugar Free Expec helps clear bronchial passages and enhance cough productivity.It provides all the support of Naturade's Expec Herbal Expectorant, but without the sugar.

Guaifenesin, the key ingredient in Expec, has been breaking-up congestion, clearing out excess mucus, and controlling coughs for generations. The specialized action relieves mucus buildup and makes nonproductive coughs more productive and less frequent - allowing you to focus on what is important.