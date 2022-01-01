Naturade® Sugar-Free Expec Licorice Flavor Expectorant
Product Details
Don't let excessive congestion and an uncontrolled cough limit your enjoyment, productivity, and quality of sleep. Naturade Sugar Free Expec helps clear bronchial passages and enhance cough productivity.It provides all the support of Naturade's Expec Herbal Expectorant, but without the sugar.
Guaifenesin, the key ingredient in Expec, has been breaking-up congestion, clearing out excess mucus, and controlling coughs for generations. The specialized action relieves mucus buildup and makes nonproductive coughs more productive and less frequent - allowing you to focus on what is important.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Guaifenesin , Alcohol , Anise Seed Extract , Ascorbic Acid , Bee Propolis , Caramel Color , Capsicum Extract , Citric Acid , Cocillana Bark Extract , Coriander Extract , Deionized Water , Echinacea Extract , Euphorbia Extract , Glycerin , Horehound Extract , Lemon Balm Mint Extract , Licorice Flavor , Licorice Root Extract , Menthol , Mullein Leaf Extract , Potassium Sorbate , Rose Hips Extract , Slippery Elm Bark Extract , Sorbitol , Wild Cherry Bark Extract
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More