Naturade® Sugar-Free Expec Licorice Flavor Expectorant
Naturade® Sugar-Free Expec Licorice Flavor Expectorant

8.8 fl ozUPC: 0007991103486
Don't let excessive congestion and an uncontrolled cough limit your enjoyment, productivity, and quality of sleep. Naturade Sugar Free Expec helps clear bronchial passages and enhance cough productivity.It provides all the support of Naturade's Expec Herbal Expectorant, but without the sugar.

Guaifenesin, the key ingredient in Expec, has been breaking-up congestion, clearing out excess mucus, and controlling coughs for generations. The specialized action relieves mucus buildup and makes nonproductive coughs more productive and less frequent - allowing you to focus on what is important.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Guaifenesin , Alcohol , Anise Seed Extract , Ascorbic Acid , Bee Propolis , Caramel Color , Capsicum Extract , Citric Acid , Cocillana Bark Extract , Coriander Extract , Deionized Water , Echinacea Extract , Euphorbia Extract , Glycerin , Horehound Extract , Lemon Balm Mint Extract , Licorice Flavor , Licorice Root Extract , Menthol , Mullein Leaf Extract , Potassium Sorbate , Rose Hips Extract , Slippery Elm Bark Extract , Sorbitol , Wild Cherry Bark Extract

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
