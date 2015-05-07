Naturade Vegan Smart Vanilla Nutritional Shake
Product Details
All-In-One Nutritional Shake for Optimal Health. Everything you need in just one serving:
Complete Protein Blend - Contains 5 different non-GMO plant based proteins providing all the essential amino acids in precise proportions, readily useable by the body, for building and repairing tissue and muscle.
Whole Food Complex - Includes 9 different healthy colorful fruits and vegetables offering naturally occurring polyphenols, antioxidants, and flavonoids to support overall wellness.
22 Vitamins & Minerals - Act as catalysts in thousands of biochemical reactions every day to support normal and healthy cell function
Fiber & Omega Blend - Provides 6 grams of dietary fiber to help keep you regular. Also contains over 200 mg of Omega-3 to support a healthy brain, heart, and circulatory system.
Prebiotics - Contains 150mg ActiveAloe® bioactive polysaccharides that stimulate the growth and maintenance of beneficial intestinal flora.
Digestive Enzymes Blend - Assists in digesting foods more completely for greater absorption of nutrients and the good health that goes with them.
- Vegan blend
- Naturally flavored & sweetened
- 20g non-GMO protein
- 6g dietary fiber
- No cholesterol
- Zero trans fat
- Dairy & soy free
- Gluten-Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
