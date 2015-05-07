Naturade Vegan Smart Vanilla Nutritional Shake Perspective: front
Naturade Vegan Smart Vanilla Nutritional Shake Perspective: back
Naturade Vegan Smart Vanilla Nutritional Shake Perspective: left
Naturade Vegan Smart Vanilla Nutritional Shake Perspective: right
Naturade Vegan Smart Vanilla Nutritional Shake

22.5 ozUPC: 0007991102802
Product Details

All-In-One Nutritional Shake for Optimal Health. Everything you need in just one serving:

Complete Protein Blend - Contains 5 different non-GMO plant based proteins providing all the essential amino acids in precise proportions, readily useable by the body, for building and repairing tissue and muscle.
Whole Food Complex - Includes 9 different healthy colorful fruits and vegetables offering naturally occurring polyphenols, antioxidants, and flavonoids to support overall wellness.
22 Vitamins & Minerals - Act as catalysts in thousands of biochemical reactions every day to support normal and healthy cell function
Fiber & Omega Blend - Provides 6 grams of dietary fiber to help keep you regular. Also contains over 200 mg of Omega-3 to support a healthy brain, heart, and circulatory system.
Prebiotics - Contains 150mg ActiveAloe® bioactive polysaccharides that stimulate the growth and maintenance of beneficial intestinal flora.
Digestive Enzymes Blend - Assists in digesting foods more completely for greater absorption of nutrients and the good health that goes with them.

  • Vegan blend
  • Naturally flavored & sweetened
  • 20g non-GMO protein
  • 6g dietary fiber
  • No cholesterol
  • Zero trans fat
  • Dairy & soy free
  • Gluten-Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2scoops (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate14g4.67%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar5g
Protein20g
Iron9mg50%
Vitamin A2500Number of International Units50%
Vitamin C30mg50%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible