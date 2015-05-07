All-In-One Nutritional Shake for Optimal Health. Everything you need in just one serving:

Complete Protein Blend - Contains 5 different non-GMO plant based proteins providing all the essential amino acids in precise proportions, readily useable by the body, for building and repairing tissue and muscle.

Whole Food Complex - Includes 9 different healthy colorful fruits and vegetables offering naturally occurring polyphenols, antioxidants, and flavonoids to support overall wellness.

22 Vitamins & Minerals - Act as catalysts in thousands of biochemical reactions every day to support normal and healthy cell function

Fiber & Omega Blend - Provides 6 grams of dietary fiber to help keep you regular. Also contains over 200 mg of Omega-3 to support a healthy brain, heart, and circulatory system.

Prebiotics - Contains 150mg ActiveAloe® bioactive polysaccharides that stimulate the growth and maintenance of beneficial intestinal flora.

Digestive Enzymes Blend - Assists in digesting foods more completely for greater absorption of nutrients and the good health that goes with them.