Naturade Weight Gain Instant Nutrition Drink Mix
Product Details
Naturade Weight Gain The Naturally Flavored Gainer
Naturade Weight Gain with No Sugar Added is a naturally flavored, nutrient dense food formulated to help you magnify calorie intake and gain weight fast. It provides balanced nutrition and is a food, not a dietary supplement, and does not contain any stimulants or steroids.
Naturade Weight Gain enhances your body's utilization of nutrients for optimal calorie absorption with 3 natural enzymes- Papain, Bromelain, and Pancreatin. You can add over 1600 calories daily in a fast, safe way to supplement your balanced meal plan. It's important that you do not reduce your regular food intake.
- Instant Nutrition Drink Mix
- Adds Over 1600 Calories when Mixed with Whole Milk Twice Daily
- 24 Servings
- Gluten Free
- Tastes Delicious
- Naturally Flavored & Sweetened
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whey , Sunflower Oil Powder ( High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Buttermilk , Disodium Phosphate , Silicon Dioxide , Natural Flavor ) , Maltodextrin , Soy Protein Isolate , Calcium Caseinate , Natural Flavor , Soy Lecithin , Dipotassium Phosphate , Sodium Caseinate , Glyceryl Monostearate , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Apple Fiber , Corn Fiber ( Corn Fiber , Sunflower Lecithin , Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Pea Fiber , Whey Protein Hydrolysate , Papain , Egg White , D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Bromelain , Pancreatin .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
