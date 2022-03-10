Naturade Weight Gain The Naturally Flavored Gainer

Naturade Weight Gain with No Sugar Added is a naturally flavored, nutrient dense food formulated to help you magnify calorie intake and gain weight fast. It provides balanced nutrition and is a food, not a dietary supplement, and does not contain any stimulants or steroids.

Naturade Weight Gain enhances your body's utilization of nutrients for optimal calorie absorption with 3 natural enzymes- Papain, Bromelain, and Pancreatin. You can add over 1600 calories daily in a fast, safe way to supplement your balanced meal plan. It's important that you do not reduce your regular food intake.