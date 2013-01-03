Natural Care Kidney Care™ Capsules
Product Details
Kidney Care supports healthy urinary function, kidney function and efficiency, and helps maintain a normal balance of fluids in your body.*
Kidney Care
Maintaining healthy kidneys is essential to good health. Tiny units in the kidneys called nephrons act as filters and facilitate a complicated chemical exchange as waste and water leave the blood. In the nephrons a minute blood vessel or capillary called a glomerulus intertwines with a tiny urine-collecting tubule. These help the kidney measure out and release back into the blood stream essential chemicals like phosphorus, potassium, and sodium. In this way, the kidneys regulate and balance the body’s levels of these substances, which is necessary for the overall healthy function of the entire system.
Symptoms of poorly functioning kidneys include:
- Difficulty urinating
- Loss of appetite
- Back or side pain
- Muscle cramps
- Nausea and vomiting
- Swollen or numb extremities
Check with your health care professional if you feel you might be experiencing a problem with your kidneys.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Kali Phosphoricum 6x , Mangnesia Phosphorica 8x , Natrum Muriaticum 6x , Natrum Sulphuricum 6x . Alfalfa , Ascorbic Acid , Bromelain , Buchu . Capsule : Gelatin , Glycerin , Titanium Dioxide . Cornsilk , Cranberry , Dandellion Root , Horsetail Herb , Juniper Berries , Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate , Magnesium Stearate , Parsley . Queen of the Meadow ( Eupatorium Purpureum ) , Silica , Spirulina , Turmeric , Uva Ursi
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More