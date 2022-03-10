Natural Care Migraine Relief Capsules
What Causes Migraines
While the exact physiological cause of migraines is not know, there are many medical theories. Some suggest they are neurological, others are thought to be hormonal, and somepossibly the result of bone allignment issues.There is also a documented genetic link.
There are several different recognized types of migraines some with aura and some without.Approximately 12-28% of the population experience migraines, and 75% of migraineurs are female.
Researchers have identified a number of known triggers that can cause migraines, although they vary from person to person:
- Lack of food or sleep
- Bright light or loud noise
- Menstrual cycles
- Stress and anxiety
- Allergic reactions
- Weather changes
- Chocolate, alcohol, nicotine
- Food additives like MSG, tyramine, and nitrates.
NaturalCare Migraine has been formulated with high quality, all-natural homeopathic ingredients.* Migraine works by relieving the symptoms of shooting pain and throbbing pressure.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ingredients
Belladonna 6x , 12x , Bryonia Alba 6x , Cimicifuga Racemosa 6x , Coffea Cruda 12x , Epiphegus 6x , Gelsenium 6x , Iris Versicolor 6x , Melilotus 6x , Natrum Muriaticum 6x , Onosmodium 30x , Pulsatilla 9x , 30x , Sanguinaria Canadensis 6x , Scutellaria Lateriflora 6x . Butterbur , Feverfew , Gelatin , Glycerin , Green Tea , 5-Hydroxytryptophan , Magnesium Aac , Magnesium Stearate , Pyridoxine HCl , Riboflavin , Silica , Titanium Dioxide
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
