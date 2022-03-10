What Causes Migraines

While the exact physiological cause of migraines is not know, there are many medical theories. Some suggest they are neurological, others are thought to be hormonal, and somepossibly the result of bone allignment issues.There is also a documented genetic link.

There are several different recognized types of migraines some with aura and some without.Approximately 12-28% of the population experience migraines, and 75% of migraineurs are female.

Researchers have identified a number of known triggers that can cause migraines, although they vary from person to person:

Lack of food or sleep

Bright light or loud noise

Menstrual cycles

Stress and anxiety

Allergic reactions

Weather changes

Chocolate, alcohol, nicotine

Food additives like MSG, tyramine, and nitrates.

