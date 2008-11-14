Prostatitis and BPH

Prostatitis is an inflammation of the prostate gland, usually caused by a bacterial infection that can be acute or chronic. In acute cases, the symptoms are similar to those of a urinary infection, and include pain in the perineal area, elevated temperature, and shivering. Chronic prostate inflammation is called Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH, and is not the result of a bacterial infection. BPH occurs, in varying degrees, in all men over the age of 50.

As men get older their prostate keeps growing. As it grows, it presses on the urethra. What appear to be bladder or urinary tract issues are actually symptoms related to the prostate. In addition to the frequent and urgent need to urinate at all hours, these symptoms also include trouble starting a urine stream; a weak stream of urine; a small amount of urine each time urination occurs; the feeling that there is more urine, even though the stream has stopped; and leaking or dribbling. If complete inability to urinate occurs, seek medical help immediately to determine how to proceed.

BPH by itself is not a serious condition, unless the symptoms are so bothersome that you can’t enjoy life. BPH can lead to serious problems including urinary tract infections. Prosta-Health can help with the symptoms, and can be used safely on a maintenance basis.*

