Natural Care Prosta-Health For Men

60 ctUPC: 0070569241755
Prostatitis and BPH

Prostatitis is an inflammation of the prostate gland, usually caused by a bacterial infection that can be acute or chronic. In acute cases, the symptoms are similar to those of a urinary infection, and include pain in the perineal area, elevated temperature, and shivering. Chronic prostate inflammation is called Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH, and is not the result of a bacterial infection. BPH occurs, in varying degrees, in all men over the age of 50.

As men get older their prostate keeps growing. As it grows, it presses on the urethra. What appear to be bladder or urinary tract issues are actually symptoms related to the prostate. In addition to the frequent and urgent need to urinate at all hours, these symptoms also include trouble starting a urine stream; a weak stream of urine; a small amount of urine each time urination occurs; the feeling that there is more urine, even though the stream has stopped; and leaking or dribbling. If complete inability to urinate occurs, seek medical help immediately to determine how to proceed.

BPH by itself is not a serious condition, unless the symptoms are so bothersome that you can’t enjoy life. BPH can lead to serious problems including urinary tract infections. Prosta-Health can help with the symptoms, and can be used safely on a maintenance basis.*

Prosta-Health™ is a unique combination of homeopathic ingredients that help relieve the annoying symptoms of BPH.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apis Mellifica 6x , Chimaphilla Umbellate 6x , Clematis 6x , Lycopodium 6x , Sabal Serrulata 6x , Thuja 6x , Bromelain , Capsule : Gelatin , Glycerin and Titanium Dioxide . Nettle Root Extract , Papain , Phytosterol Complex ( Standardized For Beta-sitosterol ) , Pumpkin Seed Extract , Pygeum Extract , Saw Palmetto Extract , Silicon Dioxide , Stearic Acid and Zinc Amino Acid Chelate

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
