Natural Care Reflux-Away™ Capsules
Product Details
Helps relieve the symptoms of stomach distress: heartburn, indigestion, belching and flatulence (gas).* Reflux-Away has been formulated with the highest quality all-natural, proprietary blend of homeopathic formula in strict compliance with the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the Unites States.*
Health Barometer! How your stomach feels truly is a measure of how you feel, both physically and emotionally. So when something isn''t right and you feel distress, your stomach knows, and lets you know in the form of gas, belching, indigestion, bloating, nausea, heartburn and even stomach discomfort.* Even though digestion is somewhat trouble free for most people, it's good to know that stomach distress is not usually serious.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Abies Nigra ( Hpus ) , Antimonium Crudum ( Hpus ) , Chelidonium Majus ( Hpus ) , Condurango ( Hpus ) , Lycopodium Clavatum ( Hpus ) , Natum Muriaticum ( Hpus ) , Nux Vomica ( Hpus ) , Other Ingredients : Betaine Hcl , Caraway , Capsule ( Gelatin , Glycerin , Titanium Dioxide ) , Cardamom , Deglycyrrhizinated Licorice Root , Ginger Root , Glutamic Acid , Gum Mastic , Magnesium , Amino Acid Chelate , Magnesium Stearate , Pepsin and Silica
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More