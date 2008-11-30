Natural Care Reflux-Away™ Capsules Perspective: Main

Natural Care Reflux-Away™ Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0070569241760
Helps relieve the symptoms of stomach distress: heartburn, indigestion, belching and flatulence (gas).* Reflux-Away has been formulated with the highest quality all-natural, proprietary blend of homeopathic formula in strict compliance with the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the Unites States.*

Health Barometer! How your stomach feels truly is a measure of how you feel, both physically and emotionally. So when something isn''t right and you feel distress, your stomach knows, and lets you know in the form of gas, belching, indigestion, bloating, nausea, heartburn and even stomach discomfort.* Even though digestion is somewhat trouble free for most people, it's good to know that stomach distress is not usually serious.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Abies Nigra ( Hpus ) , Antimonium Crudum ( Hpus ) , Chelidonium Majus ( Hpus ) , Condurango ( Hpus ) , Lycopodium Clavatum ( Hpus ) , Natum Muriaticum ( Hpus ) , Nux Vomica ( Hpus ) , Other Ingredients : Betaine Hcl , Caraway , Capsule ( Gelatin , Glycerin , Titanium Dioxide ) , Cardamom , Deglycyrrhizinated Licorice Root , Ginger Root , Glutamic Acid , Gum Mastic , Magnesium , Amino Acid Chelate , Magnesium Stearate , Pepsin and Silica

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

