Natural Care RingStop® Eardrops
Product Details
RingStop contains the highest quality, all-natural proprietary homeopathic formula in strict compliance with the Homeopathic Pharmacopeia of the United States, Homeopathic remedies have demonstrated unsurpassed safety for over 180 years. Ring Stop helps reduce the annoyance and frustration that comes with tinnitus. For added benefits, RingStop also contains a base of all-natural herbal extracts, specific amino acids, important antioxidants, and special vitamins and minerals. For the symptomatic relief - and prevention of the recurrence - of minor, occasional tinnitus symptoms, ringing and/or buzzing in the ears, and sensitivity to noises after diagnosis by a doctor.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcarea Carbonica 8x , 30x , Carbo Vegetabilis 8x , 12x , 30x , Chininum Sulphuricum 12x , 30x , Cimicifuga Racemosa 3x, 6x, 12x, 30x , Cinchona Officinalis 3x , 6 , 30x , Coffea Cruda 3x , 12x , Graphites 8x , 12x , 30x , Kali Carbonicum 12x , 30x , Lycopodium 6x , 12x , 30x , Natrum Salicylicum 6x , Salicylicum Acidum 6x , Glycerin , Ethyl Alcohol
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
