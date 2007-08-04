Varicose and Spider Veins

Varicose and spider veins affect many lives, not only physically, but also emotionally. Although men are affected, these conditions are far more common among women, affecting nearly 50% of adult women. Veins have tiny valves on the inner walls to prevent the blood from flowing backward. In the legs, the blood must flow through the veins upwards against the force of gravity. If the valves do not work properly, circulation is impaired and blood accumulated in the veins, stretching the, The result is varicose veins-abnormally enlarged, bulging, often bluish and lumpy-looking veins, which are often accompanied by dull, nagging aches and pains.

Spider veins develop as a result of a weakening in the vein wall or because of increased pressure in the vein system. In addition, injuries, accidents (such as those causing heavy bruising), and surgery may all cause spider veins.

This product and guide together are deigned and formulated for the relief of symptoms that can be associated with spider veins; bulging, bluish, lumpy varicose veins; aching, sore and swollen feet and legs; burning stinging, itching, and crawling sensations; vein inflammation; and Phlebitis (inflammation of the veins, usually in legs).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.