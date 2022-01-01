Natural Dentist Healthy Breath Antiseptic Rinse Perspective: front
Natural Dentist Healthy Breath Antiseptic Rinse
Natural Dentist Healthy Breath Antiseptic Rinse
Natural Dentist Healthy Breath Antiseptic Rinse

16.9 fl ozUPC: 0071413200071
The Natural Dentist® Health Breath Antiseptic Rinse was created by a dentist to provide effective oral care for his patients' teeth and gums. Because this product is formulated with a scientific blend of natural ingredients, you don't have to choose between natural and effective.

Formulated to:

  • Fight Cavities
  • Strengthen Tooth Enamel
  • Freshen Breath
  • Alcohol Free