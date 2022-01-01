Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Natural Dentist Healthy Breath Antiseptic Rinse
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0071413200071
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Natural Dentist® Health Breath Antiseptic Rinse was created by a dentist to provide effective oral care for his patients' teeth and gums. Because this product is formulated with a scientific blend of natural ingredients, you don't have to choose between natural and effective.
Formulated to:
- Fight Cavities
- Strengthen Tooth Enamel
- Freshen Breath
- Alcohol Free