Natural Dentist Healthy Gums Peppermint Twist Antigingivitis Rinse
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0071413200075
The Natural Dentist Healthy Gums Antigingivitis / Antiplaque Rinse will treat bleeding gums and other gingivitis symptoms. Clinically proven to help bleeding gums and to kill germs. Once your symptoms go away, keep using The Natural Dentist every day for continued gum health and fresh breath.