Why Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol For My Pets?

Silver, which occurs naturally in mushrooms, whole grains, water, and mammalian milk, has been used for centuries to safeguard human health. In 400 B.C. Hippocrates, the father of medicine, wrote of the healing properties of silver. In the middle ages, wealthy families fed their children with silver utensils (that''s where the phrase "born with a silver spoon" comes from!). Today NASA uses silver to purify water on the International Space Station and silver-based products are widely used in burn unites around the globe. Colloidal silver is having its resurgence for immune support - for humans and animals alike.

Colloidal silver is most effective when the silver on the surface of the particles is converted to a bio-active state. Since 1999, Sovereign Silver Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol has been the ultimate refinement of colloidal silver. It is a mixture of bio-active silver ions and silver nanoclusters of an unprecedented particle size of 0.8 nanometers. No other silver can prove the same!

Why reach for just any colloidal silver product? Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol offers the safest and most effective concentration. This is why Sovereign Silver is the #1-selling silver brand on the market.

Why is Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol Safe and Effective?

1-2 Punch

Sovereign Silver packs a 1-2 punch: With >98% bio-active silver ions and silver nanoclusters, the silver ions are immediately absorbed and put to use. Then the silver nanoclusters continue working throughout the day.

Safe

Silver is naturally found in mushrooms, whole grains, water and mammalian milk which are all part of an animal''s natural diet. Peer-reviewed literature demonstrates the safety of silver in animals at 2,000 times the EPA Reference Dose for humans.