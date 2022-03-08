Why Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol™ Over Any Other Form of Silver?

"Colloidal Silver" has bee used for over 115 years in countless applications, and encompasses a wide variety of silver products. Many products contain (claimed or unclaimed) salts, proteins, compounds or stabilizers - all of which affect silver''s safety (elimination from the body) and efficacy.

Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol represents the ultimate refinement of the colloidal silver category. It contains 98% positively charged silver in pharmaceutical-grade purified water. Nothing else. The unique silver species, with a verified and unmatched particle size, remains its most active state for use within the body.

Why reach for just any colloidal silver product? Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol offers the safest and most effective concentration. This is why Sovereign Silver is the #1 selling silver brand on the market.

Start Positive

If silver is not positively charged, it doesn''t work well. At best, most colloidal silver products contain only 10% charged silver. Sovereign Silver contains 98% positively charged silver [Ag(n)1+], making it exponentially more powerful than other brands.

Think Absorption

The smaller the particle size, the easier it is for the body to absorb and eliminate. Sovereign Silver features an unprecedented particle size of 0.8mm/0.0008 microns, verified by 3rd party. No other silver can prove the same.

Be Safe

When it comes to concentration, more is not always better. Our tiny particle size yields greater surface area and higher efficiency, making the 10 ppm (parts per million) product more effective than competing brands containing up to 500 ppm. Taken 7 times a day for 70 years, Sovereign silver still falls below the EPA''s (Environmental Protection Agency) daily oral Reference Dose (Rfd) for silver.

Embrace Purity

Sovereign Silver ha