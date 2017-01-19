Why Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol Over Any Other Form of Silver?

"Colloidal Silver" has bee used for over 115 years in countless applications, and encompasses a wide variety of silver products. Many products contain (claimed or unclaimed) salts, proteins, compounds or stabilizers - all of which affect silver''s safety (elimination from the body) and efficacy.

Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol represents the ultimate refinement of the colloidal silver category. It is a suspension of 98% positively charged silver in pharmaceutical-grade purified water, nothing else. The unique silver species, with a verified and unmatched particle size, remains in its most active state for use within the body.

Why reach for just an colloidal silver product? Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol offers the safest and most effective concentration. This is why Sovereign Silver is the #1 selling silver brand on the market.

Sovereign Silver is manufactured in a GMP Certified Facility.

Actively Charged

As corroborated by third party laboratories, Sovereign Silver contains 98% positively charged silver [Ag(n)1+], making it exponentially more powerful than other brands.

Easily Absorbed

Sovereign Silver''s unprecedented particle size of 0.8 nanometers (validated by Transmission Election Microscopy) allows for easy absorption and excretion from the body.

Less is More

The smaller the particle size, the greater the surface area and the higher the efficiency. That''s why even with a low concentration of 10 ppm, Sovereign Silver is still much more effective than brands which contain up to 500 ppm!

Perfectly Safe

Sovereign Silver is formulated to be safe for the whole family. Taken 7 times a day for 70 years, Sovereign Silver still falls below the EPA daily Oral Silver Reference Dose (RfD).