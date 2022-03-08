The Only First Aid Product You Need

Sovereign Silver® First Aid Gel is the world''s first homeopathic silver first aid gel. Because it is effective for such a broad spectrum of minor wounds, you can now replace your over-the-counter (OTC) antiseptic cream, burn spray, calamine lotion, and acne cream with one product: Sovereign Silver® First Aid Gel.

Keep one bottle in your bathroom cabinet, one in your car, and one in your purse or briefcase, so you''ll always be prepared for life''s little accidents.

The 4 Actions of Sovereign Silver First Aid Gel

For fast healing of minor: cuts, scrapes, burns, bites, bruises, skin infections, and more...you need only one product: Sovereign Silver® First Aid Gel.

The Homeopathic Pharmacopeia of the US has recognized Argentum Metallicum to assist the body in 4 ways to help minor wounds heal fast:

Reduces Topical Pain

Sovereign Silver® First Aid Gel reduces pain quickly, taking the sting out of skin irritations.

Calms Minor Skin Inflammation

Sovereign Silver® First Aid Gel calms minor skin inflammation, reducing swelling, redness, and heat that often accompany minor skin wounds.

Fights Minor Skin Infection

Sovereign Silver® First Aid Gel helps the body keep minor skin infection at bay, allowing minor wounds to heal quickly.

Promotes Healing of the Skin

By reducing topical pain, calming skin inflammation, and fighting minor skin infection, Sovereign Silver® First Aid Gel helps skin recover from all kinds of minor wounds.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.