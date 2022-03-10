Natural Immunogenics Sovereign Silver for Kids Mist
Product Details
Silver, which occurs naturally in mushrooms, whole grains, water, and mammalian milk, has been used for centuries to safeguard human health. Colloidal silver is having its resurgence for immune support.*
Colloidal silver is most effective when the silver on the surface of the particles is converted to a bio-active state.*Sovereign Silver ensures the best absorption through a proprietary manufacturing method that produces and unprecedented particle size of 0.8 nanometers that the body can naturally and easily process.*
Sovereign Silver maintains the highest purity standards - just pharmaceutical-grade purified water and 99.999% pure silver, manufactured in a GMP Certified facility, and packaged in amber glass to even further preserve purity.
- Fine Mist Spray
- Tastes Like Water
- GMO-, Gluten- and Allergen-Free
1-2 Punch
Sovereign Silver packs a 1-2 punch: With >98% bio-active silver ions and silver nanoclusters, the silver ions are immediately absorbed and put to use.* Then the silver nanoclusters continue working throughout the day.*
Safe
The tiny particle size makes this 10 ppm formulation more effective and safer than brands with up to 500 ppm.* In the case of silver, less is more, and Sovereign Silver can be taken up to 7 times a day for 70 years, which is still well below the EPA's Daily Oral Silver Reference Dose (RfD) for adults.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Silver , Other Ingredients : Pharmaceutical-grade Purified Water ( Usp-nf ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More