Natural Value Scouring Pads Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Natural Value Scouring Pads

2 pkUPC: 0070617310008
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our Scouring Pads will help you tackle your toughest scrubbing jobs. Rinses fresh and clean, long lasting. Neat!

  • Made from 100% recycled fibers
  • Can get the grime off almost anything
  • Made from cellulose, a renewable resource
  • Perfect for day to day cleaning

Natural Value™ Heavy Duty Scouring Pads (3.8 Inch x 6 Inch x 0.3 Inch each)are designed to:

  • remove stains and heel marks from tile, wood and linoleum floors
  • clean grills& grates
  • clean whitewall tires and garden tools
  • clean ovens & broilers
  • clean wood & metal lawn furniture