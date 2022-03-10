Our Scouring Pads will help you tackle your toughest scrubbing jobs. Rinses fresh and clean, long lasting. Neat!

Made from 100% recycled fibers

Can get the grime off almost anything

Made from cellulose, a renewable resource

Perfect for day to day cleaning

Natural Value™ Heavy Duty Scouring Pads (3.8 Inch x 6 Inch x 0.3 Inch each)are designed to: