Hover to Zoom
Natural Value Scouring Pads
2 pkUPC: 0070617310008
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our Scouring Pads will help you tackle your toughest scrubbing jobs. Rinses fresh and clean, long lasting. Neat!
- Made from 100% recycled fibers
- Can get the grime off almost anything
- Made from cellulose, a renewable resource
- Perfect for day to day cleaning
Natural Value™ Heavy Duty Scouring Pads (3.8 Inch x 6 Inch x 0.3 Inch each)are designed to:
- remove stains and heel marks from tile, wood and linoleum floors
- clean grills& grates
- clean whitewall tires and garden tools
- clean ovens & broilers
- clean wood & metal lawn furniture