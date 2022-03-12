NaturalCare Ring Stop Homeopathic Capsules Perspective: front
NaturalCare Ring Stop Homeopathic Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0070569250460
Product Details

This product and guide together are designed and formulated to help temporarily relieve minor symptoms of ringing and/or buzzing in the ears and sensitivity to noise.

  • Homeopathic Product and Educational Guide

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcarea Carbonica 8x , 30x , Carbo Vegetabilis 8x , 12x , 30x , Chininum Sulphuricum 12x , 30x , Cimicifuga Racemose 3x , 6x , 12x , 30x , Cinchona Officinalis 3x , 6x , 30x , Coffea Cruda 3x , 12x , Graphites 8x , 12x , 30x , Kali Carbonicum 12x , 30x , Lycopodium 6x , 12x , 30x , Natrum Salicylicum 6x , Salicylicum Acidum 6x , Alpha Lipoic Acid , Black Sesame ( Seed ) , Butchers Broom Extract ( Leaf ) , Coenzyme Q10 , Cyanocobalamin , Folic Acid , Garlic ( Bulb ) , Ginger ( Root ) , Ginkgo Biloba Extract ( Leaf ) , Inositol Hexaniacinate , Job’s Tears ( Yi Yi Ren ) ( Seed ) , Kelp Extract , L-Arginine Hydrochloride , Ligusticum Wallichii (Chuan Xiong) (Root) , Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate , Cobalamin , N-acetylcarnitine Hcl , N-acetylcystine , Peony (Chi Shao) (Root) , Pueraria ( Ge Gen ) ( Root ) , Pyridoxine HCl , Riboflavin , Thiamine HCL , Vinpocetine , Vitamin A Acetate , Zinc and Amino Acid Chelate .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

