Ingredients

Calcarea Carbonica 8x , 30x , Carbo Vegetabilis 8x , 12x , 30x , Chininum Sulphuricum 12x , 30x , Cimicifuga Racemose 3x , 6x , 12x , 30x , Cinchona Officinalis 3x , 6x , 30x , Coffea Cruda 3x , 12x , Graphites 8x , 12x , 30x , Kali Carbonicum 12x , 30x , Lycopodium 6x , 12x , 30x , Natrum Salicylicum 6x , Salicylicum Acidum 6x , Alpha Lipoic Acid , Black Sesame ( Seed ) , Butchers Broom Extract ( Leaf ) , Coenzyme Q10 , Cyanocobalamin , Folic Acid , Garlic ( Bulb ) , Ginger ( Root ) , Ginkgo Biloba Extract ( Leaf ) , Inositol Hexaniacinate , Job’s Tears ( Yi Yi Ren ) ( Seed ) , Kelp Extract , L-Arginine Hydrochloride , Ligusticum Wallichii (Chuan Xiong) (Root) , Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate , Cobalamin , N-acetylcarnitine Hcl , N-acetylcystine , Peony (Chi Shao) (Root) , Pueraria ( Ge Gen ) ( Root ) , Pyridoxine HCl , Riboflavin , Thiamine HCL , Vinpocetine , Vitamin A Acetate , Zinc and Amino Acid Chelate .

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More