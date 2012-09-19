Naturally Vitamins Marlyn® Hep-Forte® Perspective: front
Naturally Vitamins Marlyn® Hep-Forte®

500 SoftgelsUPC: 0001071261501
Product Details

Marlyn’s Hep-Forte is a dietary lipotropic and nutritional support to maintain healthy liver functions.  For use as a dietary adjuvant for persons receiving professional care for liver malfunction, Vitamin B deficiency and related conditions.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
500.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Vitamin A1200International Unit24%
Vitamin C10mg17%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Choline (Bitartrate) , Liver Defatted , Liver Concentrate , Liver Fraction , #2 , Yeast Dried , methionine , Inositol , Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Soy Lecithin , Fd&c Red #40 , Fd&c Red #3 , Ethyl Vanillin and Fd&c Blue #1 .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
