Naturally Vitamins Marlyn® Hep-Forte®
Product Details
Marlyn’s Hep-Forte is a dietary lipotropic and nutritional support to maintain healthy liver functions. For use as a dietary adjuvant for persons receiving professional care for liver malfunction, Vitamin B deficiency and related conditions.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Choline (Bitartrate) , Liver Defatted , Liver Concentrate , Liver Fraction , #2 , Yeast Dried , methionine , Inositol , Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Soy Lecithin , Fd&c Red #40 , Fd&c Red #3 , Ethyl Vanillin and Fd&c Blue #1 .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
