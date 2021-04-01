Hover to Zoom
NaturAlmond All Natural Salt-Free Almond Butter
12 ozUPC: 0085103100503
Product Details
Original recipe without the sea-salt. All Georgia Grinders almonds butters contain no added sugars, oils, preservatives or emulsifiers. Ingredients = Roasted Almonds.....Yup! That's IT!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Almonds
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
