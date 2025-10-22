Nature Made® Biotin 1,000 mcg Softgels contain biotin, which supports the metabolism of carbohydrates, protein and fats. Biotin is part of the family of B vitamins and is also known as vitamin B7.

Contains a 120-day supply of Nature Made® Biotin 1000 mcg Softgels, 120 softgels per bottle.

Biotin supports carbohydrate, protein and fat metabolism.

Adults, take 1 softgel daily with water and a meal.

Guaranteed to meet our high quality standards. Made from carefully selected ingredients under strict manufacturing processes. No synthetic dyes, no artificial flavors, gluten free.

USP has tested and verified ingredients, potency and manufacturing process. USP sets official standards for dietary supplements. Visit the USP verified website for more information.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.