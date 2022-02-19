Hover to Zoom
Nature Made Calcium Magnesium Zinc Tablets
300 ctUPC: 0003160401893
Product Details
This product has key nutrients that help support strong bones as well aid in nerve, muscle, and metabolic functions Zinc also participates in antioxidant process.
- Color derived from natural source:
- No Synthetic Dyes
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Preservatives
- No Yeast
- Helps Support Healthy Bones and Teeth
- Made with D3
- Gluten Free
- Value size
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.