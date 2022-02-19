Nature Made Calcium Magnesium Zinc Tablets Perspective: front
Nature Made Calcium Magnesium Zinc Tablets
Nature Made Calcium Magnesium Zinc Tablets
Nature Made Calcium Magnesium Zinc Tablets
Nature Made Calcium Magnesium Zinc Tablets
Nature Made Calcium Magnesium Zinc Tablets

300 ctUPC: 0003160401893
Product Details

This product has key nutrients that help support strong bones as well aid in nerve, muscle, and metabolic functions Zinc also participates in antioxidant process.

  • Color derived from natural source:
    • No Synthetic Dyes
    • No Artificial Flavors
    • No Preservatives
    • No Yeast
  • Helps Support Healthy Bones and Teeth
  • Made with D3
  • Gluten Free
  • Value size

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.