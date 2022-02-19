Nature Made Calcium 600 mg with Vitamin D3 helps you with Calcium absorption and can help support bone health and strength.* These dietary supplements can also help support strong teeth. Sourced from high quality ingredients, this gluten free Calcium supplement is a dietary supplement that has no color added and no artificial flavors. These Nature Made Calcium with Vitamin D3 tablets help you meet your daily Calcium needs while also improving your Calcium absorption.* Adequate Calcium and Vitamin D throughout life, as part of a well-balanced diet, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis; adequate Calcium is also important for teens, young adults and post-menopausal women.*

Adults take one tablet one to two times daily with water and a meal

Bone support supplement: contains one 220 count bottle of Nature Made Calcium 600 mg with Vitamin D3 Tablets for up to a 220-day supply

Made in the USA with quality global ingredients, this gluten free Calcium supplement has no color added, and no artificial flavors

Nature Made Calcium 600 mg with Vitamin D3 is a bone supplement that helps with bone support, bone strength and strong teeth*

These Calcium supplements with Vitamin D3 provide 600 mg of Calcium and 10 mcg (400 IU) Vitamin D3 in each tablet, to help meet your daily needs and help improve your Calcium absorption

United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Verified

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.