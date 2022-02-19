Nature Made® Cherry Orange & Strawberry Calcium Adult Gummies 500mg Perspective: front
Nature Made® Cherry Orange & Strawberry Calcium Adult Gummies 500mg
Nature Made® Cherry Orange & Strawberry Calcium Adult Gummies 500mg Perspective: left
Nature Made® Cherry Orange & Strawberry Calcium Adult Gummies 500mg Perspective: right
Nature Made® Cherry Orange & Strawberry Calcium Adult Gummies 500mg Perspective: top
Nature Made® Cherry Orange & Strawberry Calcium Adult Gummies 500mg Perspective: bottom
Nature Made® Cherry Orange & Strawberry Calcium Adult Gummies 500mg

80 ctUPC: 0003160402845
Product Details

Nature Made® Gummies are perfect for those who want a tastier, more enjoyable way to take vitamins and supplements. Our Calcium Gummies come in delicious natural cherry, orange and strawberry flavors and are a great tasting way to help you meet your daily calcium needs.* Adequate calcium and vitamin D throughout life, as part of a well-balanced diet, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

  • Contains a 40-day supply of Nature Made® Calcium Gummies, 80 gummies per bottle
  • Made with natural fruit flavors
  • Bone support with vitamin D3
  • Guaranteed to meet our high quality standards
  • Made from carefully selected ingredients under strict manufacturing processes
  • No artificial flavors, no artificial sweeteners, no preservatives, and gluten free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For a limited time, you may receive either bottle while we update our packaging. Both have the same great product inside. Based on new FDA regulations, you may also notice a change in the unit of measure and/or daily value for certain products.