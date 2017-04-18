Nature Made Cranberry with Vitamin C has vitamin C that helps support the immune system.* Cranberry fruit comes from small evergreen shrubs that produce the tart berries. Vitamin C is a water soluble vitamin with antioxidant properties that helps neutralize free radicals in the body and helps to support the immune system.*

Contains a 60-day supply of Nature Made® Cranberry + Vitamin C Softgels, 120 softgels per bottle.

With vitamin C to help support the immune system*

Guaranteed to meet our high quality standards. Made from carefully selected ingredients under strict manufacturing processes. No synthetic dyes, no artificial flavors, gluten free.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.