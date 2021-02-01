Give your body a little extra immune support with just two delicious teaspoons (10mL) of Nature Made Elderberry Syrup with Vitamin C and Zinc. Vitamin C is a well-known antioxidant and helps support the immune system by neutralizing damaging free radicals. Zinc is a key immune support nutrient, as the immune system relies on Zinc for normal development and function of immune cells. Comes in tasty Blueberry Pomegranate with other natural flavors, with manuka honey for taste—plus it’s suitable for vegetarians! This Elderberry Syrup with Vitamin C and Zinc is a great alternative to swallowing pills and offers immune support for the whole family. Treat yourself to two teaspoons of delicious immune support today, with Nature Made Elderberry Syrup with Vitamin C and Zinc. (1)Children do not exceed 30 mL daily (2)Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements.

Provides 180mg of Vitamin C, a known antioxidant, and 3.3mg of Zinc a key immune support nutrient per serving. Enjoy immune support in natural Blueberry Pomegranate flavor—with a splash of manuka honey for taste

Like other berries, elderberries contain anthocyanins, known to have antioxidant properties. This black Elderberry syrup offers 700mg of black Elderberry fruit extract per serving from 7g of black Elderberry fruit

Contains 12 servings of immune support black Elderberry syrup with Vitamin C and Zinc, 4 oz bottle. Adults take 2 teaspoons (10mL). Children 4+ years take 5mL daily with a meal.(1)

Guaranteed to meet our high quality standards. No artificial flavors. No color added. No high fructose corn syrup. Gluten free. No Dairy. Suitable for vegetarians. Blueberry Pomegranate with other natural fruit flavors

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.