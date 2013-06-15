Folic acid is an important B vitamin for women of childbearing age. Folic acid, also known as folate and folacin from dietary sources, helps support normal functioning of the nervous system and plays a critical role in the proper development of the baby’s nervous system.† Adequate folic acid in healthful diets may reduce a woman's risk of having a child with a neural tube defect.

