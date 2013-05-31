Nature Made Iron 65 mg (from 325 mg Ferrous Sulfate)(1) Tablets are for those with Iron deficiency and are vital for red blood cell formation for red blood cell support.* Sourced from high-quality ingredients, this gluten free 65 mg Iron supplement has no synthetic dyes and no artificial flavors. These Nature Made Iron 65 mg tablets provide Iron for premenopausal women that need this essential nutrient during their reproductive years, and help support adequate Iron in the body for overall health.* Adults, for Iron deficiency, take one 65 mg Iron tablet daily with water and a meal. Nature Made supplements are quality you can trust. USP has tested and verified ingredients, potency and manufacturing process. USP sets official standards for dietary supplements. Visit the USP verified website for more information. (1)Each tablet contains 65 mg elemental Iron equivalent to 325 mg ferrous sulfate heptahydrate

